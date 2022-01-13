So, remember yesterday when we were talking about how Twitter has so many opinions about who should host the Oscars this year that The Academy may as well just have them pick?

Yeah, turns out that might be exactly what's happening.

Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be? — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022

Last night, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asked Twitter - VERY TENTATIVELY - who they might possibly want to be the first Oscars host in three years; and predictably, the public response was massive. As we already discussed, Ricky Gervais was a clear frontrunner early on:

Don’t be scared 😘 pic.twitter.com/OnO6DpU1IJ — Script to Scene (@scripttoscene) January 13, 2022

But as the tweet became more widely shared, of course the stars of the most popular movie of last year came into play as well: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire are some other names that have been floated a lot.

Tom holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire pic.twitter.com/amRVBjPRhN — Marco Randak (@MarcoRandak) January 13, 2022

we want THE it couple! pic.twitter.com/dnvgk3Xgjz — cal (@mjscoffeeshop) January 13, 2022

They're not the only actors from this year's popular media to have their names put forward: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez seem to be popular contenders as well.

Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/UGABjw4nIr — feli 🍄 (@taylenarep) January 13, 2022

And in an amusing turn of events, many users feel the safest and friendliest option would simply be to have the Muppets host - which would be fun and definitely inoffensive, but probably logistically too difficult (Miss Piggy would require far too much from the hair and makeup budget.)

Jon mulany and Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/5eAn7dkoho — A̷Q̷Z̶ (@ACEG00P) January 13, 2022



Also, in a similar vein (though we think this tweet was specifically to antagonize a certain four-year-old red monster.)

There's also been a big push to have TV show characters host The Oscars - not the actors who play them, the characters themselves. So, for example, Jason Sudeikis, but only as Ted Lasso.

I usually don’t watch the Oscars, but if he hosted in character as Ted Lasso, I’d watch the hell out of that! — Tim Kokesh (@timkokesh) January 13, 2022

Jeff Bridges, but in character as the Dude. He just kind of wandered in and is somewhat bemused to find himself apparently hosting an award show. He does his best, hasn't seen all the movies, isn't sure entirely what's going on but sometimes that happens I guess. — Nicole is Neither Vampire Nor Squid 🦇🦑 (@deaddropfredd) January 13, 2022

She has to be in Character, though! — Michael Capriola (@capcomicsnow_x1) January 13, 2022



And yet another unusual suggestion had YouTuber CinemaSins, AKA Jeremy Scott, threw his hat into the ring - and that would certainly make for an entertaining night.

An absolute unknown who tests well in front of cameras. (like me, or my friend Josh). Famous hosts distract; unknown hosts facilitate. — CinemaSins (@cinemasins) January 13, 2022

The Academy seems to want to play it a little safer this year, though, because there's at least one tweet that they already replied to and seemed to love:

Oscars host Angela Lansbury has a nice ring to it. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022



Angela Lansbury would be an excellent choice: She's classy but still funny, she knows the business like few others do, and they'll be able to sate the constant nostalgia cravings of the general public because she's been in everything, including Beauty and The Beast.

Plus, the recent death of beloved actress Betty White - only three years Lansbury's senior - has everyone remembering that these wonderful people won't be around forever, and we should take advantage of having their voices and wisdom here while we still can. BUT, while we're still throwing out random suggestions, here are a few more we loved:

emily blunt and john krasinski would be an ICONIC duo pic.twitter.com/dW8pF8WFBE — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 13, 2022

Tom Hanks



1. He's a sweetheart

2. He's the first big celebrity to get COVID but he was chill and promoted quarantines

3. Good at comedy with great timing

4. Was in a good movie last year, Finch

5. We all love Tom Hanks — 🇲🇽 Ismael (@ismaelvillegas_) January 13, 2022

Kate McKinnon. Or a rotating host team of Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Lyonne and any and all high profile women who are absolutely *crushing it* in front of and behind the camera in TV & film at the moment. — Hannah Salvidge #GTTO 🇵🇸 (@hanhan44) January 13, 2022

No matter who they decide is hosting, The 2022 Academy Awards will take place on March 27. Nominations will be announced next month, on February 8.