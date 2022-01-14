The world of comedy is still mourning the death of Bob Saget as his final interview was recently released where he talked about the death of his sister from disease and mentioned that he would fight it until he's "gone."

The actor, who passed away last weekend, spoke to Dr. Jonathan LaPook at "CBS' Mornings." He became emotional as he talked about how he watched his sister, Gay Saget, pass away due to a condition called scleroderma.

Gay died at the age of 47 in 1994.

Since then, Bob has committed himself to charity work fighting the rare autoimmune disease.

Throughout his life, his charity was able to raise a whopping $26 million for the condition's research.

Doctors who treated his sister weren't able to figure out what exactly her disease was. The "Full House" actor said Gay felt like her skin was being lit on fire and felt that she was fatigued.

According to Yahoo! News, the autoimmune disease causes its patients' skin to be inflamed and be tightened throughout the body.

"I couldn't bear it. I can't get the images of the end of her life out of my head ever," he said, discussing how he witnessed his sister die.

To cope with the situation, Bob said he used comedy and humor as his "defense mechanism" that helped him "survive."

"My sister should not be dead. That's one of the things that's kept me doing this - will keep me doing this - until I'm gone. I'll do it when I'm gone," he added.

READ NOW: We Hope You're Ready For The Return Of The OG High School Soap Opera: They're Rebooting Degrassi Again

Bob Saget will be Laid to Rest in California

According to TMZ, the actor will be laid to rest this Friday. Only a small number of people consisting of close friends and family would be attending.

The burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Insiders told the outlet that there would be a reception at Jeff Franklin's house after the said service. Jeff is the creator of the popular series "Full House," where Bob shot to fame.

The outlet noted that Bob's religion was Jewish, and burial immediately follows after a person passes away.

There will also be a bigger memorial, but details are still unclear about the exact date and location.

Last week, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Florida.

His cause of death remains a mystery, but authorities clarified that no foul play was involved and no evidence of drug use was discovered.

READ ALSO: "It's going to be so much fun!" Rebel Wilson Set to Host BAFTAs in March and Makes This Joke About Weight Loss Comments!