Unseemly and cruel to use one's children as a weapon in any family disagreement, analyst Dan Wooton said as an accusation against Prince Harry's latest plea for more security.

According to the analyst, what Prince Harry did can be described as a terrible new low when the victim is your 95-year-old grandma who has dedicated her life to serving the public at large.

The analyst cannot understand why Prince Harry is allegedly throwing an enormous tantrum an taking d ill-advised legal action against the UK government's decision to grant him police protection while he is in Britain even though it was his choice to step down as a senior royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are never shy about expressing their admiration for the Queen in public. But the analyst believes that Prince Harry cannot ever hold up to the Queen. For him, Harry is the complete antithesis of his extraordinary grandmother, who has kept her public utterances to a minimal and allowed herself to be assessed only on her deeds during her reign.

Wooton wrote, "I believe the couple's latest legal outburst amounts to nothing short of emotional blackmail." He added, "Because Harry is making it clear that if he doesn't get his way, he will not bring his family to the UK, including seven-month daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who they named after Her Majesty (another woke gesture, for which they didn't bother to ask her permission) but has never met the Queen."

Due to her advanced age and inability to travel, Harry knows his grandmother, Lady Diana, will never visit their £11 million Montecito estate, which the Sussexes are rumored to be growing bored of.

A security scare might force him to miss her Platinum Jubilee festivities, leaving Archie and Lilibet at home with Meghan in California, if he does not get what he wants. Wooton claims this is absurd, given all the things the Queen had to endure in the past year.

It can be recalled that it was recently reported that because the British government won't let Prince Harry pay for his own security when he returns to the country, Harry has filed a lawsuit against them.

According to a statement from his legal lawyer, Harry wishes to send Archie and Lilibet, his two young children, to the United Kingdom so they may "know his native nation," but it is too unsafe without sufficient police protection.

After formally ending their relationship with the royal family last year, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been residing in California.

That Harry intended to pay for his own police security, rather than rely on British taxpayers, but that he couldn't do so until the Home Office gave him permission.

During a recent trip to the United Kingdom to dedicate a statue honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, Harry's safety was "jeopardized due to the absence of police protection," according to a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.," the statement said.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," it said.

