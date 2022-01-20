The world of comedy is still grieving the loss of Bob Saget, one of the most recognizable comedians of all time, for his wit and generosity. More recently, his wife Kelly Rizzo opened up about his genuine attitude when the set lights are off; how was he like when he was still alive?

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show, set to air on Thursday, Rizzo gave fans a glimpse of her husband's true attitude behind closed doors after the host asked her what the comedian was like at dinner "when there was no audience."

Rizzo revealed Saget was "still the same," and he liked to enjoy life and make people "feel good." (watch a clip of the interview below)

Whenever they go out on a dinner date, the "Full House" actor would talk to the staff.

"Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was just 'treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be," she added. (via Fox News)

In addition, the journalist revealed that Saget treated everyone he knew with kindness and love. She also labeled him the "best man" she had ever known in her entire life.

Bob Saget's Death Related to a Family Medical History?

The actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, a few hours after performing his comedy show for the last time.

In early reports, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed that foul play wasn't involved in Saget's death. There was also no indication of drug use.

At the time of this writing, the actual cause of his death remains a mystery, but one clue in his book "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian," suggests that he might have suffered a heart attack.

The actor wrote that three of his uncles died of the same condition in the book.

He said he was eight years old when his then 40-year-old uncle died from a medical condition while he was chasing children.

The following year, his Uncle Manny also passed away. Another uncle named Sammy died of the same health issue while playing tennis.

Despite the speculations, the medical examiner has not yet determined his actual cause of death. However, news outlets reported that he might have died in his sleep without suffering.

