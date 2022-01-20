Kate Middleton had just caused chaos in the fashion market after going for her first public engagements of 2022.

Along with husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of the palace and recently visited the Foundling Museum located in Brunswick Square, London, on Wednesday, January 19.

According to People, the Museum has a "story" of the 18th century Foundling Hospital, which was the first children charity in the UK set up in 1739 as a care home for children at risk of abandonment. It is also known that Middleton is now the patron of the Museum.

Behind Kate Middleton's Fashion

Aside from their meaningful visit meeting representatives from the care sector, the now 40-year-old royal has just made herself headlined after her "super-affordable" fashion, which became why multiple shoppers flood the market to match her style.

During the Cambridges' visit, Middleton donned black trousers bought from Jigsaw and hoop earrings from Accessorize. In fact, they became such in-demand pieces that many of them have gone sold out, as per Express.



Following her appearance, customers of Accessorize came to buy the earrings, resulting in a 242% explosion in orders. Meanwhile, her black Jigsaw trousers also saw a 150% increase. Both brands saw their brand names scattered across search engines following the Duchess' visit, with a 114% online increase for Accessorize and 109% for Jigsaw.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton Will Miss Out On One Particular Perk Once Husband Prince William Takes Over the Throne [Details]

Duchess The Trendsetter

Searches for more generic matches also saw rises for those unaware of the brands the Duchess used. Terms such as navy coats, silver hoop earrings, and black polo necks all saw rises on internet search engines, as reported by the said source.

The demand for fashion accessories and clothing inspired by the Duchess came after her 40th birthday portraits were released. Love the Sales claimed, "When it comes to modern fashion icons, there is no one more influential on global shopping purchases than Kate Middleton."

They also added, "She sets trends, takes risks, and influences shopping habits around the world." The said website had also reported the most sought items worn by the mother of three, especially when she sported a gold sequin dress, looking all glamorous during the red carpet of the "No Time to Die" premiere set in London.

The dress designed by Jenny Packham has peaked at 809% in internet traffic searches looking for a match.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton To Possibly Move in Queen Elizabeth's Forgotten Castle? Here's Why