Coach Frank Vogel confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would not proceed on Thursday night's game, January 27, against the Philadelphia 76ers following his left knee injury.

The news came after Anthony Davis, who had just returned to the lineup after missing multiple games due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. And with this scenario, it seems like the Lakers haven't had a break with injuries in the team; as one player returns, another player misses a game.

According to coach Vogel, James woke up with soreness in his left knee. As per ESPN, the team listed him as questionable early Thursday before he was ultimately ruled out. Also added by the team's coach, James is day-to-day, which means his availability for the Friday game against Charlotte Hornets is in question, too.

James' Current Stats

The sports website reported that the 37-year-old NBA player had already participated in 25 straight games for the LA Lakers after missing 12 of the first 23. He could only participate in those days before he suffered from a suspension and a false positive result on a COVID-19 test.

The team's recent win against Brooklyn has improved the Lakers' record to 2-1, becoming that 18th straight game James scored more than 25 points. He proudly said, "I'm in one of the best zones offensively I've been in, in my career."



CBS Sports revealed that the NBA franchise would go head-to-head with the Blazers, Knicks, and Clippers before hitting the road again. James may have missed 12 games in the early part of the season, but he has been "dominant as ever in the games that he has played," as per source.

The 19-year veteran is said to be averaging 29.1 points per game on his best efficiency as a part of the Lakers. The publisher stated that his team might be placed in 24-24 due to the injuries the franchise had sustained. However, James has done more for his part to keep the Lakers "afloat."

Now that James won't be able to return for the following games, the Lakers will now rely on Davis and Russell Westbrook to keep the team going in the season without their best player as a part of the line-up.

