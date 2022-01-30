It was recently announced that a former member of the New York Mets, Jeff Innis, passed away at age 59.

It was confirmed by the baseball team's vice president of alumni public relations, Jay Horwitz, that the athlete died after a battle with cancer, in a statement which read, "We lost one of the good guys today."

"Jeff Innis passed away after a long battle with cancer that speeded up so quickly since the fall. In November, he was at Mets Fantasy Camp and having fun with alumni like Ron Swoboda, Doc Gooden, Josh Thole, and Ed Hearn. But then the disease ramped up again."

"He loved the fans and never shied away from any autographs. Jeff Innis was just a decent and humble guy who never made a big deal that he was a major league player," Horwitz added. "Jeff was proud of the fact that the Mets were the only team he played for in the big leagues."

The vice president further thanked the fans who contributed to Innis' GoFundMe page on behalf of his wife Kelly and children, Keenan and Shannon, "He was just 59, way to young to die."

Rest In Peace, Jeff Innis. 😔 https://t.co/ZIYNBcAcxi — New York Mets (@Mets) January 30, 2022



Before his passing, Innis' family set up a GoFundMe page dedicated to him to help fundraise for his care. And their recent update wrote, "My dad has landed in Georgia!! He will then be transported to a local hospice where he will be comfortably surrounded by loved ones. We are so incredibly thankful for the support from friends, family, and fans who extended donations and kind words."

"Our family is overwhelmed with love and we are exceptionally happy to have him home!" it read, also adding that they are still open to accepting donations for Innis' hospital bills and funeral arrangements.

READ ALSO: Barry Cryer Heartbreaking Cause of Death, Legendary Comedian's Last Moments Alive Revealed

Jeff Innis in the Industry

According to the New York Post, he was drafted by the Mets out of the University of Illinois in 1983. And then, he was able to make his big-league debut in 1987 and was able to spend a seven-year major league career with the team up until 1993.

As per the source, he also appeared in 228 games and pitched to a 3.05 ERA. By 1995, he decided to end his career as a professional baseball player and made his final appearance.

May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Jordan Cashmyer Real Cause of Death, '16 & Pregnant' Star's Father Reveals Her Struggles Weeks After Passing