Bella Hadid is known to be one of the most candid celebrities in the industry as she always shares about her mental health struggles online as well as other personal things. The supermodel recently opened up about the previous abusive relationships that made her a different person; what happened to her?

Speaking to the Victoria's Secret "VS Voices" podcast, the 25-year-old model said she constantly "went back to men, and also women, that had abused" her in the past, and it affected her attitude big time.

After going through such an experience, Gigi Hadid's sister revealed that she started "people-pleasing" and stopped having boundaries in all aspects like sexually, emotionally, and physically. (via Page Six)

It then took a toll on her career as she became a people-pleaser in her job.

Currently, Hadid is dating art director Marc Kalman whom she introduced to the world through Instagram last year. One of her famous exes was The Weeknd, whom she dated, on and off, for four years.

Growing up, the model noted that her voices were never heard as men, whether in her relationships or family members, told her all the time that her voice "was less important than their voice."

When she grew up, not placing boundaries of being able to defend herself has affected her "very intensely."

To cope with the situation, Hadid shared a "powerful" healing tool that's been helping her through tough times.

She said, attempting to get out of social media once in a while helping her, saying, "It sounds very cliche, but do not have the energy of everyone else and their projections being projected back onto you is one of the most powerful things of all time."

Bella Hadid's Big Problem

Last week, the model opened up about her struggles to InStyle Magazine, especially when she decided to stop drinking alcohol about half a year ago.

When Hadid went to the doctor for a test and was shocked to see the adverse effects of alcohol that affected her brain.

Although she had fun drinking in the past, now is the time for her to drop the glass as she already had her "fair share of drinking." She also felt the need to cancel nights out because there were times when she couldn't control herself.

"There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?" she noted.

