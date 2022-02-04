Andy Cohen might have blurted out a controversial rant during CNN's New Year's Eve live coverage with Anderson Cooper, but he recently revealed it would be fun to host the Academy Awards with his good pal.

More recently, speaking to the recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the 53-year-old host revealed he got "smashed on CNN" during the media giant's year-end special broadcast.

Before he entered the stage, Kimmel jokingly introduced him as the "intoxicated Ryan Seacrest of New Year's Eve." (watch the full interview below)

Elsewhere in the interview, the host also noted how he wanted to see Cohen and Cooper host the Academy Awards, saying, "I would love to see you and Anderson host the Oscars," to which Cohen responded with "that would be fun!" (via Daily Mail UK)

Kimmel then brought up the topic of their New Year's Eve hosting stint, saying he was laughing the whole time.

Speaking about his hosting experience, Cohen recalled the year-end special as "super fun," and he enjoyed getting "smashed" on CNN, and there were "endorphins" he released that evening.

Cohen also made a controversial remark to the outgoing mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, saying, "Sayonara, sucka."

The host noted that he got into the car after the show and read tweets about his rant, and he didn't recall he said that on national television.

He then spoke to his co-host, Anderson Cooper, asking him if he said the shocking thing, to which the CNN correspondent responded with, "yes, you did!"

READ NOW: Watch Out Julia Fox: Kim Kardashian Lookalike Spotted 'Flirting' With Kanye West a Day Before Actress' Birthday; Who Is She?

Andy Cohen Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cohen is one of the most notable hosts in the industry, and he's finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

According to Advocate, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently released its list of honorees, who are usually celebrities from several fields, including radio, sports, theatre, television, film, and the likes.

One of which is the "Watch What Happens Live" host, who will receive the 2,711th star.

Per the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, Cohen is "one of the most entertaining guys in show business and always heeps all his guests on their toes."

READ ALSO: Katie Price Faces MAJOR Problem Amid Plastic Surgery Recovery as 'Paying' Fans Decided to Do THIS to Her