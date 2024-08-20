Taylor Swift has many talents, and the more obvious ones she's been showcasing on her 17-month-long The Eras Tour. However, there's one high-level skill the superstar has that only her closest friends know: she's an awesome cook!

Channing Tatum recently gushed about the "Karma" singer's cooking in an interview with SiriusXM, calling Swift's prowess in the kitchen "frustrating." Frustratingly good, that is.

During the interview, the 44-year-old actor, and self-confessed Swiftie, was asked about his favorite Taylor Swift album. He didn't pick one but instead praised the 34-year-old artist's talent and how she's been dominating the music scene "in her sleep."

He then revealed that Swift is more than just a singer-songwriter and overall performer, she's a Michelin Star-level cook as well.

"What's beautiful, that I really think you should know, is that — what's beautiful and also frustrating — she can just cook like a random, three-star Michelin Italian meal," the "21 Jump Street" star revealed.

📹| Channing Tatum shares what a great cook Taylor is while being the biggest star on the planet



"She'll be like, 'What do you wanna eat tonight? Give me a genre.' And all of a sudden, we'll be like, 'Italian,' and then she'll just whip out a risotto ... And she'll be talking to you while she's doing it."

He continued praising Swift's chef-level skill by adoring her homemade "warm Pop-Tarts."

This is not the first time a celebrity praised "The Torture Poets Department" artist's cooking. Katy Perry, Bernie Cosar, and boyfriend Travis Kelce have all raved about her meals and treats.

Even Kansas City Chief Coach Andy Reid complimented the famous homemade Pop-Tarts that she gave the team's offensive linemen.

The snack brand also donated to a local food bank in honor of "Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version)," a nod to Swift's rerelease of her previous albums with her "Taylor's Version" stamp, before asking if she could "#releasetherecipe."

As for Tatum, the actor remains a big supporter of Swift and even attended The Eras Tour stop in London over the weekend. He was spotted dancing and singing to her songs, and at one point, shared some PDA with fiancée Zoe Kravitz.

"Date night with TSwift," he captioned a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter). "The love is real and @taylorswift13 is an absolute force!"