Travis Kelce's dad has been "banned for life" from the social networking platform X, formerly Twitter, but he's not really sure what he did wrong.

Ed Kelce, the father of Taylor Swift's boyfriend and former Philadelphia Eagle center Jason Kelce, revealed in a post on Facebook Saturday that he no longer has full access to the platform. Sharing a Newsmax story about Yemen-based arms dealers allegedly openly selling weapons on X, the dad of two questioned how Houthi merchants could "peddle their wares on X" but he gets to be "banned" from the site.

"Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I'm banned for life and they won't say why, just a generic 'Terms Of Service' violation," Kelce wrote.

Kelce followed it up with another post on Sunday where he blasted X CEO Elon Musk for how his unknown X violation was handled. He also blamed the Tesla head honcho's "troll army" for his limited access.

"This was fun. I did notice that the vid was posted to X," the Ohio-native captioned a post about his new ad with his son Jason for the beer brand, Garage Beer.

"Apparently I can be in a video on X even though Elon and his troll army have banned me from following or commenting."

As the news of his banning spread online, the senior Kelce clarified his beef with Musk and X in a third post. He said that while he's "rarely" on social media, he shared the news about the dealers because he was angry at the billionaire's "trolls."

He pointed out that he was active on X for a few months, mostly during the NFL season, and he was banned after he allegedly posted something against its policies.

"Apparently the X Twits believe I posted something contrary to their rules in May or June 2023. Never happened. I'm guessing I was hacked, as the platform isn't all that secure," Ed wrote, adding that his initial post was intended to "highlight the hypocrisy" in social media.

Kelce's sons, Travis and Jason, and his ex-wife Donna have not commented about the issue.

Despite clarifying that he doesn't spend much time online, Kelce seems to be a more avid user of Mark Zuckerberg's social media app. In fact, in an interview in June, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that his dad would often ask him about "wild" stories he finds on the platform. Some about him and the "Cruel Summer" singer.

"Get the f**k off Facebook, Dad. Are you f**king kidding me?" Travis would respond to him.

Travis, Ed, and the rest of the Kelce clan (including Swift) are gearing up for the upcoming NFL season. The Chiefs are set to face the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.