Fivio Foreign is facing backlash on social media after posting a controversial video that seems to endorse drug use and illegal activities.

The rapper's tweet from Sunday drew attention after he shared a video featuring Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, who had gained fame earlier this year for a live performance that included women who appeared to be on drugs.

Fivio explained that, following the cancellation of his concert, he and Skrilla decided to visit the streets, leading to the recording of a disturbing video showing a man allegedly using what appears to be drugs. "Philly bloccs Show got canceled we went to the hood to checc Skrilla," Fivio captioned the video.

Warning: graphic footage.

In the video, bystanders can be heard chanting "dog food," a street slang term for heroin, which many viewed as glorifying drug dealing. The tweet has since gone viral with over a million views, drawing widespread criticism and disgust from viewers.

Responses to the video were harsh, with some users calling Fivio, real name Maxie Lee Ryles III, "the dumbest rapper of all time." Others condemned the video for making light of the serious drug epidemic affecting many communities, especially in Philadelphia.

Despite the backlash, the 34-year-old double-downed on his video. In a tweet posted Monday, the "Big Drip" rapper clapped back at those calling him out.

We watch this shit everyday on Documentaries.. Don’t get mad at me I ain’t glorying that shit.. maybe this ah open yah eyes to why we rap try to get up out this shit.. Or juss get up off yo ass and help clean I’m really 1 of people who help. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) August 26, 2024

One supporter of Skrilla defended him by noting his difficult upbringing in Kensington, stating, "If you never met Skrilla, don't talk about him as a person cuz of this tweet plz. He's a product of his environment... one of the most kindhearted people I know."

Fivio Foreign, who has previously endorsed Donald Trump and collaborated with him on a song, seems to have diverged from Trump's stance on drug issues.

According to the 'Wisconsin Examiner,' Trump's vice president pick, JD Vance, proposed harsh penalties for drug dealers, reflecting ongoing concerns about the opioid crisis, which continues to cause significant harm due to fentanyl and other substances.