Ana de Armas is enjoying her life off-grid, away from the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles.

A year after leaving Hollywood to move to Vermont, the 36-year-old actress is sharing how she built her "own safe space" in her new home. In an interview with E! News, the "Blonde" actress described her house as her "little cocoon."

"We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I've made that decision myself," the actress told the outlet's Francesca Amiker.

"I found a home where I really feel off the grid...I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with."

De Armas' new place sits on 30 acres of open meadows, trails and a beautiful view of the mountains. According to Page Six, she bought it fully furnished in 2023 for $7 million.

The home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive pool and a sprawling backyard near a forest.

In 2022, the "Knives Out" actress revealed that one reason why she decided to move out of Los Angeles was her highly-publicized romance with Ben Affleck.

Living in the city for seven years, she admitted that the publicity and paparazzi attention became "too much" for her.

"That's one of the reasons why I left L.A.," she told Elle Magazine, admitting all the attention surrounding her short relationship with the actor forced her to leave.

"It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."

De Armas and Affleck dated in 2020 while filming the movie, "Deep Water." However, they called it quits after almost a year of dating. A source for People said it was the actress who broke it off.

"Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the source said at the time.

De Armas is currently starring in the thriller movie "Eden," directed by Ron Howard. The film recently made its Canadian debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.