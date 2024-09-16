Chrishell Stause feels like a new person after addressing a health concern related to her "vintage" breast implants.

"Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured," the 'Selling Sunset' star shared on Instagram on Sunday, September 15. The 43-year-old admitted that her initial reaction was fear, as she worried about surgery and possible complications.

Stause chose plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed to handle her surgery on June 27, where her ruptured implants were replaced.

"They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year-old vintage implants," she confirmed.

In a video explaining her experience, Stause pointed out that she had no symptoms leading up to the scan. "The scary part is that I didn't feel anything," she said, emphasizing that many others might be unaware they have a similar issue. However, the surgery went much more smoothly than she had anticipated.

The 43-year-old stressed that "plastic surgery is a personal choice," and she isn't advocating for others to change their bodies. Instead, Stause emphasized the importance of staying on top of health checks.

In a Q&A with her followers, Stause shared a picture of the damaged implants and reiterated that she felt great after a "super smooth recovery."

Later, Stause humorously documented her post-surgery experience, sharing a clip of her spouse, G Flip, driving her home while she was on pain meds. In the video, she joked, "New tits, who dis?!" while G Flip, 30, playfully teased her for speaking Spanish.