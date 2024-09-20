It has been confirmed that acclaimed British director Danny Boyle shot his upcoming movie, '28 Years Later,' entirely on an iPhone 15.

This bold choice was verified by several members of the production team, as reported by 'Wired.'

The film began production on May 7, 2024, in Northumberland, England. After the crew's arrival, a casting call for extras revealed the filming locations to paparazzi. Despite this, the plot details have been kept tightly under wraps.

This third entry in the series follows its predecessors, with a significantly larger budget of $75 million — more than triple the combined cost of the earlier films. Even with these extensive financial resources, Boyle, 67, and his team opted to use an iPhone 15 Pro Max to stay true to the franchise's embrace of innovative technology.

The first movie was shot using a Canon XL-1 camcorder, a cutting-edge choice at the time. The decision to now use an iPhone reflects a similar willingness to experiment with new tools. While various projects have previously been filmed on iPhones, this is by far the most expensive.

Boyle's use of a smartphone for this project follows in the footsteps of directors like Steven Soderbergh, who shot 'Unsane' and 'High Flying Bird' on iPhones, citing the flexibility and enhanced quality the devices offer.

Additionally, it has been revealed by Sony that Cillian Murphy will return as Jim, though specifics about his role are being kept quiet. Joining the cast are Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell, but their characters remain undisclosed for now.

Set to release on June 20, 2025, this film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer season.