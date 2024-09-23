Carly Rae Jepsen is officially engaged.

The "Call Me Maybe" singer took to her Instagram on September 23 to share the exciting news that she is now engaged to boyfriend, Cole M.G.N.

In a carousel of pictures, Jepsen shared shots of the pair embracing and spending time in nature together. One of the pictures was a close up of her new engagement ring. The ring features a dark gemstone and gold band.

People in the comments section of the post congratulated the couple on their engagement news.

"Oh my gosh congrats both," wrote one person.

"It's no guitar string but she got her wedding ring!" chimed in another.

"CONGRATS CARLY YOU DESERVE ALL THE LOVE!!! SO GREAT TO SEE YOU FOUND THE ONE 😭😭😭 COLE, UR THE MAN!!!!" shared another Instagram user.

"I'm so happy for both of you, congrats everyone and stay in love forever!!" commented someone else.

Jepsen and Cole met when she was recording her album The Loveliest Time, which was released in 2023.

She opened up to 'PEOPLE' about how their working relationship grew into more.

"You have to get to a certain level of comfort with somebody before you can get to those really playful, joyful, experimental places," she told the outlet.

At the time, Jepsen also shared that they were working on more new music together as well.

"I think you'll see a lot more of our collaboration together for future projects, but ['So Right'] is our first little baby out in the world. We're both so excited," she said.

Since meeting, the couple has expressed their love for each other on social media, including birthday messages.