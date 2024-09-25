Suge Knight believes Diddy is currently experiencing drug withdrawals while in jail.

During an interview with Chris Cuomo on 'NewsNation,' the former Death Row Records CEO commented on Diddy's recent legal troubles, which include charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Knight claimed that Diddy's time in jail is likely more challenging due to alleged past drug use.

"I don't think nobody is counting him out. I don't think he's going to crawl in a corner and die," Suge said. "He's probably going through a lot of [things] right now because he probably going through a lot of withdrawals from the drugs."

According to Suge, the music industry is what led the embattled father of seven down a path of alleged cocaine addiction.

Read more: Diddy And His Head of Security Accused Of Drugging And Recording Violent Sexual Abuse In A New Lawsuit

Suge Knight says Diddy is going through drug withdrawals in jail and reveals that a guy named Tubby had a job at the label, which involved bringing underage girls for artists and employees.



( 🎥 @NewsNation ) pic.twitter.com/cjLzvzOMJE — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 25, 2024

Diddy has faced multiple allegations regarding cocaine use, including a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in February.

In the suit, Jones accused Diddy of using pink cocaine, among other drugs, though Diddy's legal team has denied these claims.

In response to Suge Knight's accusations, Diddy's former attorney, Mark Geragos, dismissed the claims. Geragos, whose daughter is currently part of Diddy's defense team, said there is no evidence to support Knight's statements, and he questioned the jailed West Coast executive's knowledge of Diddy's situation over the past decade.

Suge, 59, has been outspoken about Diddy's legal troubles for months.

Earlier this year, he claimed that the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's life was in danger due to his connections and information. Suge even suggested that Diddy has been an FBI informant for years, which he believes is the reason for his different treatment by authorities.