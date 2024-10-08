Social media influencer, Soudi Al Nadak, announced that her millionaire husband has purchased her an island.

The British influencer shared on social media that her husband, Jamal Al Nadak, purchased a private island in Asia, reportedly valued at £37.5 million.

Per the 'Daily Mail,' her husband purchased her this island in order to provide her with a secluded space where she could wear a bikini without being disturbed.

She shared the news of the massive purchase with her via multiple videos on her Instagram account regarding the island.

"He bought me an island, so I can wear everything I want," she said.

She also shared glimpses of their luxurious trip to the island via private jet, capturing the breathtaking views of crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches. "I set the boundaries and he matched me," Soudi shared as she basked in the island's beauty.

Describing the island as her husband's "best investment yet," Soudi reflected on the numerous lavish gifts she has received in the past, including solid gold, designer handbags, and even a house.

"Right now I only keep the island for myself and my hubby," she explained, before revealing her future plans to invite "a small number of high-value women" to join her on the private island. Soudi also stressed the importance of having a sanctuary in today's world, stating, "I think in the world we live in, it's so important to have a safe place."

The couple's love story began eight years ago when they met as students in Dubai. They married in December 2021, with Soudi posting on Instagram, "You are the love of my soul." The couple adheres to strict marriage guidelines, including sharing live locations around the clock, exchanging passwords, and not having friends of the opposite sex.

Addressing misconceptions about their relationship, Soudi said, "People always assume I am the gold digger and Jamal is using me for my body. But that's not the case, we truly love each other but he can't help that he's a millionaire and I love to shop."

With a monthly allowance of £153,000 from her "attentive" and "mindful" husband, Soudi embraces her glamorous lifestyle despite facing criticism. "We are just out here living our best lives," she shared, adding that she openly discusses their relationship to help others understand intercultural marriages.

Acknowledging the negativity, Soudi remarked, "I would be lying if I said it was easy every day... so I just take myself to Dior to feel better." She shared that Jamal encourages her to "be true to myself and to not read the hate."