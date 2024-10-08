The "I lied, put your clothes back on" meme is a popular trend on TikTok and Twitter.

In this POV meme, people pretend to be in a situation where they're hooking up with someone, only to reveal that they're not interested in intimacy. Instead, it becomes a humorous scenario where they "lied" about the situation being a hookup, and it's actually time for a serious conversation or lecture.

The meme typically begins with the phrase "I lied, put your clothes back on," followed by what the person plans to do instead of getting intimate. It's often used within stan communities, where the follow-up can involve topics like dissecting a favorite TV show, engaging in character slash fiction, or diving into deep content analysis.

Some users even use the meme to address political or personal issues, demonstrating how adaptable this format can be.

On TikTok, many creators act out the meme by sitting dramatically on their bed, facing the camera with a serious expression.

The caption then reveals their true intentions, displayed across the video in bold text. These clips are often accompanied by the theme music from HBO's hit series 'Succession,' adding a theatrical touch to the punchline.

The "I lied, put your clothes back on" meme has become a humorous and versatile way for users to engage with various pop culture references and even serious subjects in a lighthearted manner.

Here are some funny examples of the "I lied, put your clothes back on" meme format that have popped up on social media: