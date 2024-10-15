A new docuseries, titled 'Black Comedy in America,' is shining a light on the final years of comedian Bernie Mac's life.

Premiering on VICE on October 15, the series, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer, and Ryan Davis, will explore various aspects of Black comedy.

Among the featured topics is the life and legacy of Bernie Mac, who died at 50 on August 9, 2008, due to complications from pneumonia. Mac, who suffered from sarcoidosis, battled this inflammatory disease for years, which severely affected his lungs and immune system.

In a promotional clip for the series, Bernie Mac's daughter, Je'Niece McCullough, shared emotional details about her father's declining health in his final years.

"For him, family was everything," Je'Niece started. "His health was failing for years before he finally got sick. So those last four years of his life he was on oxygen. It had gotten so bad that his doctor was like, 'You don't have to do it now, but we'll want to consider a lung transplant' because the sarcoidosis had ravaged his lungs so badly he was really operating with the capacity of one lung."

"I feel so grateful for my dad. I truly feel like he is one of those human beings who had the opportunity to do exactly what he was purposed to do," she added.

She also revealed that although he had been placed on oxygen, Mac continued to work on projects, including 'The Bernie Mac Show,' 'Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,' and 'Soul Men' with Samuel L. Jackson.

Fans were deeply moved by the clip, particularly those familiar with sarcoidosis. Je'Niece described her father's health worsening over time, as his appearance changed due to steroid treatment. She revealed that in his last moments, Mac needed a ventilator to help him breathe.

Social media users expressed heartfelt reactions to the preview, with one fan commenting on the pain of living with sarcoidosis and others praising Mac's enduring comedic legacy.

The series is expected to spark more conversation when it airs, especially with Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley, who all reunite to reflect on touring with Mac during 'The Original Kings of Comedy' tour.

Bernie Mac, a comedian, actor, producer, author, and humanitarian, had starring roles in 'The Players Club,' 'Head of State,' 'Bad Santa,' and 'Guess Who.'

The South Side of Chicago native was being treated in the ICU for three weeks in July 2008 before he went into cardiac arrest. He died the following morning on August 9.