Popular TikTok star Rachel Yaffe has died after battling a rare form of cancer on October 11.

She was 27.

The content creator from Maryland was only 20 years old when she was diagnosed with the rare disease that currently only effect 200 people worldwide every year.

After she received her diagnosis of fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, she began documenting the process of her "healing journey," leading her to gain over 60,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Her last TikTok, titled "Healing stage 4 cancer, life updates and priorities," was posted on September 1.

Her family confirmed she died on Friday.

Fans poured into the comment section leaving heartfelt commentary, including sending prayers, condolences, and thanking her for being a "wonderful person."

"Rest high Angel. You are no longer hurting in pain anymore. You are free now," one fan wrote. "I have been looking for an update everyday. I have been following Rachel for years. I am so heartbroken. Rest in peace sweet girl, I know there is peace on the other side," a second fan emotionally penned.

"I just found out about you today. I watched several of your videos. What a sweet lady you are. What a loss. Please watch over your family. I'm sure they're devastated," a third replied. "Fly high beautiful girl! You've inspired so many," another encouraged.

The content creator often documented her 7-year battle with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, with her last video being uploaded just days before her passing.

The social media inspiration explained that despite maintaining her optimism, she often felt weak, after undergoing another round of radiation therapy, and revealed that her appetite was fading due to following a strict food regimen while receiving treatment.

"Finding the little joys helps me stay motivated even on my worst days," Rachel captioned the video.

The beloved TikTok star is survived by her devoted parents, Linda (nee Bass) and Wayne Yaffe; cherished brother and sister, Jordan Yaffe and Jessica Yaffe; dear grandmother, Sydney Bass; and loving dog, Layla, per her obituary.