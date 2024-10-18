Liam Payne had recently been seen interacting with fans and spending time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, during their trip to Argentina earlier this month.

However, the tragic news of his death in Buenos Aires soon followed, leaving One Direction fans devastated. While it appears that his death resulted from falling off a balcony, questions lingered about the circumstances leading up to that moment.

Now, with the release of the preliminary autopsy report, some of those questions have been addressed.

The report reveals new details about the tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Payne passed away after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Emergency services were called after a 911 report described an aggressive guest who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The harrowing 911 call revealed more about the situation, with a hotel employee stating, "We have a guest overloaded with drugs and alcohol. And, well, when he is conscious, he is breaking the whole room. We need someone urgently because we don't know if his life is at risk." The employee also mentioned the presence of a balcony in the room, heightening concerns about the singer's safety.

The preliminary autopsy report, obtained by 'TODAY,' confirmed that Payne died from "polytrauma and internal and external bleeding." The report also mentioned that substances were found in his hotel room, suggesting that alcohol and drug consumption played a role in the incident.

Despite these findings, the Argentina National Prosecutor's Office has labeled Liam's death as "doubtful/undetermined," meaning the exact circumstances remain inconclusive. However, they noted that Payne was alone when the fall occurred and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis related to substance abuse.

The autopsy further detailed that Payne suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" and severe internal and external bleeding, with significant damage to his skull being a key factor in his death.

Earlier in the month, the English singer-songwriter was seen attending a concert by his friend and former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, and spending time with Kate. They had been vacationing together in Argentina, though Kate had returned to Florida before Liam's tragic fall.