Cooper Koch recently revealed that he wears a wedding ring, despite not being married, during an interview on 'Andy Cohen Live.'

The 28-year-old star of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' explained the significance behind the gold band after host Andy Cohen noticed it during their conversation.

Koch shared that the ring has been part of his daily wardrobe since he attended the 2024 Emmy Awards in September, where he supported his twin brother, Payton, who was nominated for his editing work on 'Only Murders in the Building.' The actor explained that the gold band belonged to his grandfather and that he decided to wear it that night for sentimental reasons.

He recalled, "We were getting ready, and I didn't have any jewelry on. My boyfriend and I were in my room, and I found my grandfather's ring. I thought, 'Oh, I should wear this,' and put it on my ring finger." He added that it became a sort of "romantic, protective mechanism."

Koch admitted with a smile that he knew the ring would stir curiosity, saying, "I just wanted to, like, trip people out a little bit and see what they would say."

Although Cooper's boyfriend does not wear a ring, he emphasized that they are "very much committed" to each other. He noted that they've discussed getting his partner a ring but, for now, his own serves as a meaningful keepsake.

Earlier in the week, Koch publicly confirmed his relationship during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen. When a fan asked if he was single, Koch responded, "I do have a boyfriend, so ... sorry!"

Koch also made headlines for another reveal on 'WWHL' where he confirmed that his full-frontal scene in 'Monsters' did not involve a body double or prosthetics, quipping humorously about the experience.