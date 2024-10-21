Charlamagne Tha God has taken legal action against Donald Trump's campaign over the unauthorized use of a clip from 'The Breakfast Club' in a new campaign ad.

The ad featured Charlamagne and DJ Envy discussing Kamala Harris's stance on taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for transgender inmates. The inclusion of this clip led to confusion, given Charlamagne's previous support for Harris, including a town hall interview where she was officially endorsed by him and the show.

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU... pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

In reaction to the ad, Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, voiced his disapproval, stating, "I'll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts."

The 46-year-old went on to express how the ad was impactful, particularly the part where it suggested that Harris supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners. The radio personality's strong reaction to the ad highlights the effectiveness of political messaging, even when it goes against his own views.

According to reports, Charlamagne has already issued a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign, indicating that he never authorized the use of his comments in the ad.

He later remarked, "Cease and desist been sent. Since when does Trump care about what's legal!?"

Vice President Kamala Harris has been an advocate for accessible medical services for transgender individuals, including those detained by ICE or incarcerated. She believes such treatments are necessary and should be provided by the state, a policy that has drawn criticism from opposing political campaigns.

Per the 'New York Times,' Harris and Trump are essentially tied in the polls — with neither candidate ahead by even a single percentage point.