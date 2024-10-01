In a hilarious and unexpected moment on 'The Breakfast Club,' Donnell Rawlings found himself in the hot seat when Charlamagne Tha God pulled up a photo of him sitting between Diddy's legs at one of Diddy's now infamous parties. What followed was a side-splitting exchange that had everyone, including Rawlings, in tears of laughter.

As Charlamagne presented the photo, Rawlings immediately felt the heat. "That was a day party!" he exclaimed, trying to explain the scene. "I got the history behind that. That was a day party, okay? And I'm not, first off, it's a very interesting situation to even bring this up."

Charlamagne, ever the instigator, joked that baby oil must have been part of the gift bags at Diddy's parties, sending the room into laughter.

Then came Charlamagne's direct jab: "You didn't have to sit between Diddy's legs!"

Rawlings, caught off guard, burst out, "I slipped!"

Attempting to defend himself, Rawlings said, "Everybody knows, and I know I'll be criticized for this, but yeah, you know, Diddy throws some of the best parties."

Flipping the script, Rawlings took a playful shot at DJ Envy, quipping, "R. Kelly flew you in! You've been trafficked!" He asked, "What's the definition of trafficking?" Charlamagne responded, "When somebody flies you out or puts you on a boat," causing the entire room to explode with laughter.

Rawlings eventually tried to set the record straight, insisting the party wasn't like the wild stories often heard. "It was a trip in Saint Barts, some years ago... and I was there with a lot of other people, including Dave Chappelle, Russell Simmons, and others." He even pointed out that his son was at the party with him, assuring everyone, "We had a good time, and it wasn't what y'all think."

The exchange wrapped up with Rawlings standing by his comical take on the situation, never backing down from Charlamagne's relentless teasing, and delivering yet another unforgettable moment on 'The Breakfast Club.'

On a more serious note, another accuser has come forward in a sexual assault case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, this time, a 9-year-old boy. A Houston-based law firm representing over 120 accusers alleges the boy was lured into a studio session under the pretense of a record deal, when he was allegedly abused by the rap mogul. Attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the victim, claims more lawsuits are forthcoming, including allegations from at least 25 other minors who alleged they were abused by Combs.