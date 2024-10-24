Beyoncé announced her latest venture — perfume — priced at $160, and fans have mixed feelings.

The global superstar shared news about the release of her latest perfume, Cè Lumière, a luxurious scent that promises to captivate fans.

The "Single Ladies" singer posted a teaser on her official Instagram on Thursday, October 24, featuring a short video of the gold bottle in front of a sunrise.

"Introducing CÉ LUMIÈRE. Pre-order available now at parfum.beyonce.com," she penned in the post's caption. The post has garnered over 178K likes within two hours.

The video generated significant buzz across social media, with fans and fragrance enthusiasts eager to learn more about the scent profile and packaging of Cè Lumière. Per the ordering website, Cè Lumière's top notes include "MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER, ITALIAN MANDARIN EO, HEART: JASMINE SAMBAC ABSOLUTE, RHUBARB, BASE: INDONESIAN PATCHOULI, SKIN MUSK."

After the announcement of Queen Bey's perfume, fans took to the comments section to voice their opinions. With pre-orders already open, many are speculating about how quickly the perfume might sell out, given Beyoncé's history of successful product launches. As one fan commented, "If Queen Bey makes it, I buy it." Another recalled the nice smell of her last perfume writing, "The way Ce Noir smells.. I know this has to be amazing!!!"

Not every response to this new perfume was entirely positive. Others remarked on the perfume's high cost, including one follower who penned, "Girl we're broke." Another echoed the sentiment writing, "Beyoncé. You have got to be kidding me." A third joked, "Can't wait to be homeless smelling like Bey lol." Some referenced her older songs writing, "You once said 'Let me be, I wants to be, got to be, your Suga, give mama some suga..... I'm your Suga Mama' and Bey imma need to gone head and take you up on that offer. Please be my Suga mama already so I can afford you."

Outside of the perfume, many commenters are poking fun at Beyoncé for not releasing the film version of 'Renaissance.' One wrote, "Girl you doing everything but putting the Renaissance film on streaming. Don't piss me off fr." Another similarly shared, "What about you dropping a music video? kinda missing you."

The perfume is available in a 1.7 fl oz bottle priced at $160.