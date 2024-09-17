The Philadelphia Eagles endured a tough defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, 22-21, but for one Eagles fan, the pain started before the game even kicked off.

During the pregame excitement outside Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles icon Jason Kelce made an appearance for the "Monday Night Countdown" broadcast.

Kelce, 36, took the stage just outside the stadium, hyping up the crowd with some of his former teammates, including Fletcher Cox and Nick Foles.

During the middle of the festivities, Kelce invited one enthusiastic fan to join him in a chest bump. The fan eagerly accepted, but the moment took a painful turn. The fan confirmed on social media that he was injured after landing awkwardly from the chest bump.

"Bro, you just twist ya ankle on that chest bump?" a fellow fan asked in concern.

Fuck my whole knee up 😭😭😭



So worth it lmao https://t.co/xsRYtvwoht — Dunphy215 (@dunphy215) September 16, 2024

"[Expletive] my whole knee up. So worth it lmao," replied the fan, taking the injury in stride despite the discomfort.

Dude just blew his knee on the chest bump @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/NocvYXIQcg — Trevor roberts (@Trevorr38147006) September 16, 2024

After the jump, the fan was spotted wincing and clutching his knee, indicating the awkward landing had done some damage.

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts — who recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows — would later lose the game after a string of poor decisions, including mishandling the clock, which cost them the lead with less than two minutes on the clock.

This loss brings the Eagles to a 1-1 record for the season. They face a significant challenge next week when they face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, coming off a dominant road victory over the Dallas Cowboys, now boast a 2-0 record and are showcasing one of the most potent offenses in the league so far.

As the Eagles attempt to regroup, they'll look to avoid repeating last season's fate, where an end-of-season slump cost them the division title and a top playoff seed.

With a tough test ahead and a fan still recovering from an injury, all eyes are on Philadelphia as they prepare for Week 3.