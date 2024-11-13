Renowned fighter Mike Tyson is set to face former YouTube star Jake Paul in their highly anticipated boxing match on Friday, November 15th.

To the shock of many, Tyson, who was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011, actually considers Paul a friend. The 58-year-old boxer shared this during a feature with Interview Magazine, noting that he finds Paul, 27, to be a "very exciting fighter."

He added that he's impressed with Paul's wide audience reach and ability to "put on a show" in the ring. "Boxing is part entertainment and part spiritual," noted Tyson.

However, their budding mutual admiration has no place in the ring. "I'm bringing the devil himself to the ring," Tyson shared with ESPN. "When it's over, it's over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble."

The two have done a lot of talking in lieu of the upcoming face-off, with Paul noting he's looking forward to "putting this man to sleep" during a contentious interview with MWP's Face 2 Face. "I'm going to be faster, stronger. He's not going to know where I'm coming from. I'm going to show the world I outboxed Mike Tyson."

Oh yeah Mike Tyson is NOT playing with Jake Paul anymore 😳 pic.twitter.com/wTjT654EsL — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 11, 2024

The match has drawn in a wide audience, with those especially eager to see Paul lose the fight.

i dont even like boxing but i kinda wanna watch mike tyson kill jake paul live on stage https://t.co/jZ6akYaw4C — sara in the cold and snow (@Kat_flufy) November 13, 2024

I’m not a boxing fan at all. Hate it. That said, I will very much enjoy Mike Tyson hitting Jake Paul so hard that his ridiculous beard spins around his head like Daffy Duck. https://t.co/A3KPsiSKWq pic.twitter.com/NQXZAVJfc3 — Moog (@a_toots) November 12, 2024

I really need Mike Tyson to beat the shit out of Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/PxDP2ZMESd — ArmenianAbs/Mark/Personal Jesus (@MarkEllison06) November 9, 2024

For boxing fans planning to tune in, they're surely in for a feast. "Hey, I'm in a fight. I'm defending myself. He's going to try to hurt me, so I have to try to hurt him," Tyson closed.

The match is set to be at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, streaming globally on Netflix at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.