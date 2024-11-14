Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks had an incredibly sweet time while attending a recent Jelly Roll concert.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum sparked potential romance fires between herself and Hanks when she shared photos and videos of her time with Hanks to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 13.

Zolciak, 46, called spending time with the country singer and "beautiful wifey" Bunnie Xo the "best time," adding she had "so much fun" at the event.

Zolciak and Hanks were grinning ear to ear in multiple concert snaps, namely a photo of the pair leaning in for a selfie together. The star flashed her pearly whites while Hanks grinned from under the brim of a baseball cap from their seats at the event.

The reality TV star also shared brief videos of her meeting the "Liar" singer behind the scenes and chatting with Bunnie, 44.

Though there wasn't anything explicitly romantic in context with the concert footage (Zolciak also attended with friend Jenny Doyle), the act itself is enough to consider whether the pair are actually dating or not.

The pair first met while appearing on MTV's 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' together. There, it became apparent they shared intense chemistry. However, when questioned about their possibly romance, Zolciak denied rumors of a new romance, saying she "couldn't imagine dating again" after divorcing husband Kroy Biermann.

In September, Hanks called meeting Zolciak "one of the best moments of [his] life" when speaking to 'Page Six' at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. He admitted the pair had remained close after filming their 'Surreal Life' appearances and had had dinner together at a Los Angeles restaurant.

However, the two have continued to deny rumors that they are indeed dating.

Previously, Zolciak's estranged husband Biermann took to Instagram about how he "will no longer stay silent" about his alleged mistreatment at the hands of his ex-wife.

"I was isolated, imprisoned, and silenced for almost 13 years," the former NFL player wrote. "What's been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg. ... you are witnessing narcissistic shaming abuse."