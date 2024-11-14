Zendaya had a chance to dish on what it's like acting alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland, and based on their seemingly blissful relationship, the answer was just what you might expect.

The bombshell actress — who first met Holland on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' — clarified that their experience working together isn't awkward at all, and described feeling "safe" on set.

The fan-favorite couple has continued to make waves on social media, due to their similar mannerisms, Holland's motivation to protect her, and what fans have described as a genuine connection.

Despite their years together, the couple have never really confirmed their romance — however, photos of the two locking lips has caused fans to make final assumptions.

Zendaya Coleman sat for an interview with 'Vanity Fair,' where the 28-year-old was asked if it was "weird acting opposite each other" when it came to her beau, Holland. To nobody's surprise, the actress admitted he makes her very comfortable. "Not really," she replied.

"It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him. He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down," the actress said of Holland, 28.

"I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read," the star added.

The superstar was also asked about the delay in the highly-anticipated HBO series 'Euphoria,' which she maintains has nothing to do with her, and added that she's also waiting to get back in gear for the project. That said, she admits the time away makes her a bit on edge.

"On that first day on set, you're like, 'I was terrible. I was s**t. Everyone hates me. I'm going to get fired tomorrow.' And when the director's like, 'You did a great job,' you're like, 'You're lying. You're actually lying to me.' But that's just part of, again, the Virgo self-criticism," she told 'VF.'

The Emmy Award-winning actress also revealed this interesting trait, admitting that her "Virgo" tendencies challenges her desire to be in control while on set. "So you have any Virgo traits?" the interviewer asked.

"Oh my God, yeah. But I'm learning how to deal with that," the actress shot back. " I think [that's] why I enjoy my job so much is because there's a certain level of release of control you can have when you're playing someone that's not yourself. You can be like, 'Actually, I wouldn't make this decision. I wouldn't make this choice, so whatever,' " she explained.

"I can get lost in somebody else's decisions and choices and not be so critical of myself because it's not me," she concluded.