Lil Durk has plead not guilty to federal charges connected to allegedly causing the murder of rapper Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.

Rolling Stone reports that the rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, entered his plea on Thursday, Nov. 14. He was taken into custody at a federal detention center in Los Angeles, California, following the scheduling of his tentative trial for January 7, 2025.

According to the outlet, prosecutors also asked that Durk remains behind bars until the trial, alleging that there will be "serious risk defendant will flee." Authorities noted in the court filing that Durk had attempted to flee in a private jet to Italy upon his arrest on Oct. 17. He also allegedly booked one-way flights to Dubai and Switzerland.

The rapper and five other men — all part of the OTF (Only the Family) collective were arrested and charged for the 2022 murder of Lul Pab. The men were allegedly seeking to avenge the murder of Durk's longtime friend and fellow rapper King Von, who was killed during a brawl with Rondo and company on Nov. 6, 2020.

The indictment alleges that Durk "made clear, in coded language, that he would pay a bounty or monetary reward, and/or make payment to anyone who took part in killing [Rondo]" for his role in the death of King Von. In the attempt to kill Rondo, his cousin Lul Pab was shot and killed near the Beverly Center at a gas station.

The indictment also claims that one of the OTF members arranged for himself and four other men to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles to find Rondo and kill him. Durk allegedly joined them by private jet with conspirator Kavon London Grant, who allegedly bought ski masks for the men to murder Rondo undetected and purchased hotel rooms for the group using a credit card registered under Durk's name.

Durk was ultimately charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death. He also faces two charges for carrying firearms.

