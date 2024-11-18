Playboi Carti, known for his enigmatic presence and unpredictable interactions with fans, is at the center of a new controversy.

A male fan accused the rapper of sending members of his entourage to attack both him and his girlfriend after a trolling attempt went awry. According to the fan, the incident occurred when he handed Carti a meme-like picture of the rapper and asked him to sign it. The fan alleges that Carti did not take kindly to the joke and instructed his crew to retaliate.

"About ten minutes ago, Playboi Carti's crew jumped me and my girlfriend all because I wanted to ask him to sign my picture," the fan claimed.

Playboi Carti's entourage allegedly jumped a man and his girlfriend after he gave him this picture pic.twitter.com/hFZaeu0ruS — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 17, 2024

The fan further detailed the confrontation, claiming, "He took my picture and he told his gang, 'Go get his phone from him.' " Fearing the situation would escalate, the fan said he and his girlfriend ran, but Carti's crew allegedly chased after them. To protect a video on his phone that he had captured during the altercation, the fan handed his girlfriend's phone to the group instead.

"Here's the video," he added. The footage shows Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter, taking the picture from the fan before cutting to chaotic scenes of people running, followed by what appears to be Carti's crew pinning down the fan's girlfriend.

The situation has sparked heated debates online, with fans of Carti divided over the allegations. While some believe the fan's trolling attempt provoked the reaction, others argue that targeting the girlfriend crossed the line.

This incident isn't the first time Carti, 29, has faced controversy or tension in his personal and professional life. He has had long-standing rivalries, including a feud with Ola Runt, who recently responded to a diss track from Carti years after its release.

Carti's diss, titled "Stop Breathing," appeared on his 'Whole Lotta Red' album, released in 2020. Runt, who was sent to prison the same year the song dropped, was released from jail in August 2024. Ola Runt responded to Carti's diss with a track of his own titled "All Dead."