Gunplay revealed to fans the very first time he caught a felony charge at the ripe age of 13 years old.

The Florida rapper took to social media casually telling fans about how he got into an altercation with a group of kids that ended with him "beating" a "white girl."

Gunplay, real name Richard Welton Morales Jr., who appeared to be making a sandwich in his kitchen, held no punches — no pun intended — when it came to telling the story, and showed the shock he felt when plain clothed police came to get him.

"[I got] my first felony at 13," Gunplay, 45, began the story. "Y'all know who it was? I punched a lil' white b***h right in her head," he said, gesturing the punch.

"Her and her brother was up in a tree and they slung slingshots at me, slingshot a bunch of rocks at night time out the tree and then just jumped out the tree and start running and laughing," the rapper — known for his association with fellow Florida rapper Rick Ross — explained.

"The only one that couldn't run as fast as the boys was the girl. So I grabbed her, and I proceeded to beat her," he admitted. "Yeah, I was 13. And then the girl that's in my classroom, the girl in my class that was her little sister. So they pointed me out in the yearbook and came to my house 14 days later."

The "Power Circle" rapper explained that on that morning, he was playing his music at 10 in the morning, when he got an unexpected knock at his door. He proceeded to look out the window and saw a dude with a collared shirt and a tie, who he thought was a Jehovah's Witness. He'd find out who it really was shortly after.

"I open the door to tell him, 'No, we don't want it' and he was like, 'Richard Morales?' " The now 45-year-old explained that he was in a state of confusion when the plain clothed officer asked him to step out the house.

"I'm like..." the rapper paused with a jaw-dropped look on his face. "What is this?!" he exclaimed per his reaction at that time. The cops reminded him about the altercation between him and the girl and asked if he put his hands on her, he responded, "Yep. Sure did!"

"And then, they took me to jail. And I was in there for like, three months," the "Bible on the Dash" emcee concluded.

That said, it seems fans weren't shocked at all by the violent story, with one writing in the comment section, "Nothing a man named GUNPLAY can say that I find to be shocking," alongside a shrug shoulder emoji.

"Bring back shame and discretion," a second poked. "Wait why were you shocked? lmaooooo??? when them cops came to get you?????" a third asked. "Shiddd she should've ran faster. How y'all made that he was getting hit with rocks. Tripping," a fourth said in agreement.

Gunplay found himself in hot water again when he was accused of pointing an AK-47 at his now ex-wife, Von'Shae Taylor-Morales, and baby in a drunken fight while playing Call of Duty in 2023.

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse, per the 'New York Post.'