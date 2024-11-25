After Kendrick Lamar released his new track "wacced out murals" addressing "white comedians," Andrew Schulz and Gary Owen has responded.

Owen first asked his followers on Twitter, now X, "Did Kendrick just come for me??? lol" on Friday, November 22, shortly after Lamar dropped his project, 'GNX.'

Did Kendrick just come for me??? lol — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) November 22, 2024

Lamar rapped: "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black women — that's law." The Ohio native posted a screenshot of the lyrics with a picture of Lamar wearing a crown of thorns with the caption: "If that's law, that makes me a criminal." The post garnered over 6,000 likes.

Known for his 18-year long marriage to Kenya Duke, a Black woman, Owen's joke garnered more criticism than laughter online.

Social media reactions were swift and harsh. Instagram user @realruebenwood commented, "He probably shouldn't have said anything since his name wasn't mentioned." Others accused Owen, 50, of missing the mark. User @violapatrice94 said, "This ain't the flex he thinks it is," while @sarkimberly added, "Gary Owen truly believes because he married a Black woman he gets a FULL PASS, and it's concerning."

Owen's response to Lamar's lyric also drew notable commentary from Big Tigger, a DJ and TV personality best known as the host of BET's 'Rap City' and '106 & Park.'

"Chronic offender," Big Tigger wrote in Owen's comment section under his post. He later clarified, "Be CLEAR.... I'm not coming for @garyowencomedy. He earned that right. And this election made me feel like he blacker than some black people. Kthanksbye."

Per podcaster DJ Akademiks, Andrew Schulz also reportedly responded to the rapper's callout during a conversation. Earlier this year, Schulz, 41, discussed the "Black girlfriend effect" with "ShxtsNGigs" podcast hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu.

"They shave their hair because they start losing it from being so stressed, being around this Black girl that's complaining about s**t all the f*****g time," Schulz said of men who date Black women.

"They grow a beard because there's more cushion when they get slapped. I think the Black Girlfriend Effect might be a protective instinct."

Akademiks says he spoke to Schulz about Lamar's lyrics.

"His reaction was, 'Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?" Akademiks, real name Livingston Allen, said of the comedian's response.

Andrew Schulz reacts to Kendrick Lamar seemingly dissing him on his new album 'GNX' 👀



“Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?” (Via Akademiks) pic.twitter.com/ejW5WKhLxG — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 23, 2024

The release of Lamar's latest album, 'GNX,' includes tracks like "luther," "tv off," and "squabble up."