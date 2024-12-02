It seems Robert Irwin is emerging as a new "sex symbol," and let's say, he simply "doesn't get it."

Irwin — who is the son of the late Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin — was recently declared a sex symbol during a head-turning photoshoot with 'Stellar' magazine.

Now, the son of the "Crocodile Hunter" is on everyone's radar as fans online went on record calling the model, who turned 21 on December 1, a "thirst trap."

The title was bestowed upon him by the gays, per "Star Observer," as the Aussie has continued to gain attention regarding his looks despite his genuine connection with wildlife conservation and photography. The animal-lover has had just a few television appearances.

"I'll take it," Irwin told the media outlet regarding his racy label. "But I don't get it!"

The zookeeper who has proudly walked in his late father's footsteps maintains that so long as his message continues to make its way around the world, he doesn't mind the nickname. "As long as it means my message – not just for wildlife conservation, but for positivity, is being heard, then that's all good," he explained.

"I've always wanted to continue the legacy. That's very important to me, obviously – my dad's legacy, my family's legacy."

The zookeeper shared the photos to his Instagram putting fans in a chokehold, with many leaving comments on his stellar looks and fit build. "I never thought I would be a cougar but here we are," one fan wrote.

"Mate you need a licence to carry those in Australia," a second fan wrote in response to his ensemble featuring a sleeveless top. "Robert Irwin's thirst trap was not on my 2024 list," a third commented. "Not me having an adult crush on a man whose dad was my childhood crush. Well this is awkward lmao," a fourth admitted.

Meanwhile, Irwin was just happy to participate and appears to be glad to spread his message of his love for wildlife.

The caption of his "thirst trap" post simply stated: A couple fun shots getting out of the khakis for a cover shoot with @stellarmag... thanks guys, had so much fun."