Nick Lachey revealed that his divorce from Jessica Simpson left him with emotional scars.

The 98 Degrees singer spoke candidly about his 2006 separation from Simpson during Season 3 of Netflix's 'The Ultimatum,' released Wednesday, December 4.

In a heartfelt moment on the show, Lachey offered advice to a contestant grappling with fears of marriage. "I, too, was previously married, divorced, so I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that," he shared.

Reflecting on his journey, Lachey, now 51, explained how he overcame those scars to embrace love again. He found happiness with his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, whom he married in July 2011.

"Don't let your past define your future," Lachey said. "What I truly always wanted in my life, which was to have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family, if I hadn't retained my belief in that, I wouldn't have ever realized the beautiful life I have with this woman."

The Netflix dating series, hosted by both Nick and Vanessa, challenges couples to decide whether to marry or move on.

Lachey and Simpson's relationship began in 1998 when they met at a Hollywood Christmas parade. In February 2002, Lachey proposed in a romantic gesture Simpson shared on her website, noting he had been "patiently waiting for me to grow up a little." They tied the knot later that year in October. The couple's dynamic, sometimes rocky, was featured on their reality show, 'Newlyweds,' where Simpson's bubbly personality contrasted with Lachey's more grounded demeanor.

By 2006, the couple announced their split, stating it was a mutual decision reached after "careful thought and consideration," according to 'PEOPLE.' That same year, Lachey began a relationship with Vanessa, who would later become his wife. Together, they are parents to three children: Camden, 12, Brooklyn, 9, and Phoenix, 7.

Simpson also moved on, marrying Eric Johnson in 2014. They have three children — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5. However, recent reports suggest that Simpson and Johnson may be headed for a divorce.