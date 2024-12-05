Shameik Moore has clarified the comments that he made about his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-star Hailee Steinfeld after people interpreted them as him having feelings for her.

Shortly after Steinfeld announced that she was engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Moore made an appearance at the Fan Expo San Francisco 2024. During his time there, he addressed speculation over posts he made on the same day as Steinfeld's announcement.

"It's been a tough weekend, my brother. The internet's been killing me, I'm sorry," Moore said, according to People.

He seemingly addressed the post he made to his X account on Nov. 29.

"There's still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply."

The actor and musician was trolled for his comments on social media with various users posting footage of him seemingly flirting with Steinfeld and her showing no interest back.

"Shameik moore shooting his shot with hailee steinfeld for 30 seconds straight..miles got a crush on gwen even irl," one user captioned a post.

There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply. — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) November 29, 2024

Moore plays Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man movies while Steinfeld Gwen Stacy, his love interest in the series. Interestingly enough, Spider-Man co-stars have a history of dating one another in real life, most notably Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, and Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Moore took to TikTok on Dec. 4 to continue to address all the chatter.

"There's no way, especially in today's moment and time, all the stuff going on in the workspace, there is no way I could be making someone uncomfortable and it be okay in reality. In reality - on social media, it's fun and games. In reality, I would lose my job. Keep that in mind," he says in the video.

The two of them are expected to return as their characters for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The film is in production and does not have a release date.

Steinfeld and Allen's engagement was officially announced on November 29, 2024, with matching Instagram posts captioned "11•22•2024." The couple has been together since May 2023.

