Dallas Cowboy cheerleader Armani Latimer has taken a major step in exuding confidence after the cowgirl took center stage without a wig while opening up about battling alopecia.

The cheer team captured the bold moment of the 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Netflix star in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, December 9, where Latimer is seen unapologetically owning her beauty despite the diagnosis.

Within hours, the video post received over 200K likes and hundreds of comments of fans sending their love, encouragement, and kind words.

The video begins with Latimer standing hand-in-hand with her fellow squad, goes on to show her owning her dance routine, in addition to giving fans high-fives and emotionally hugging the other cheerleaders. The exciting video ends with a highly anticipated kick line and a stellar finishing split pose.

"Confidence takes center stage for Alopecia Awareness [blue heart emoji]," the DC Cheerleaders page wrote of 23-year-old Latimer. The caption also featured hashtags including #DCCheerleaders and #MyCauseMyBoots — a tag highlighting the dancers unity regarding a heartfelt cause.

"Thank you for sharing this piece of yourself with the world. The strength you have is so inspiring," her fellow teammate, Marissa Phillips replied. "For a team that very much values a specific look, I find this to be so refreshing, beautiful and inclusive. That gorgeous smile speaks louder than any hair ever could," a fan replied. "Oh my goodness. My heart. So stunning," a second exclaimed.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder which targets hair follicles throughout the body, resulting in hair loss in particular areas. This can look like patches on the head, total hair loss throughout the scalp or body, which can be temporary or permanent, per the 'Mayo Clinic.'

That said, the viral sensation danced without a wig only to receive an overwhelming amount of support from both her teammates and women around the world.

"I went through high school without telling anyone I even had alopecia. But once I got to college, stress caused more hair loss; loss that took much longer to grow back," Latimer stated per 'Women's Health.'

The dancer revealed to the health outlet that her hair loss condition became unbearable, however, she found a way to embrace her new reality. "I figure that if I can overcome my negative self-talk and self-defeating mindset, I can help change the experience for the next 12-year-old who gets diagnosed," she added.

"We can be empowered by so many things, and you don't need your hair to feel that," the dancer stated.