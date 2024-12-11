Usher celebrated his son Naviyd Raymond's 16th birthday in style.

Naviyd crashed his father's on stage performance for a heartfelt moment that quickly captured social media's attention. Fans were touched by the interaction between the legendary performer and his son, who joined his father in a lively dance routine.

Usher's son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, joined in on his dad's choreography as they danced to Chris Brown's song "Party" (2017). He continued dancing as the music shifted to 2 Chainz's track, "Birthday Song" (2012), where the DJ can be heard screaming, "It's yo' birthday, it's yo birthday!"

One user wrote, "This was such a dope moment!! You can tell he was sooooo happy to have his son on stage!! But his son was like yeah let me hurry up and do this lil dance and get off this stage lol!!!"

The gesture sparked a range of reactions, with many applauding the authenticity and humility of Naviyd. One commenter noted, "I love that he acts like a real 16 yr old kid. Humble having fun. You can tell his parents don't force the 'lifestyle' on him. That's dope!!!"

Another user added, "The fact that he appreciated the small car and didn't make a big deal shows that he deserves the real thing."

After the viral moment, Usher, 46, capped off the celebration by gifting his son a new car.

In a clip obtained by 'The Shade Room,' Usher can be seen showing a close-eyed Naviyd a small, toy car fit for a toddler with a bow on it in jest. He told him, "So I got something for you. That's just a starter kit for you right there. If you can handle that one, then maybe...," before the next clip showed the "Burn" singer gifting him with a real car, a Range Rover.

Naviyd was videoed driving off in the new luxury vehicle, with his mother, Tameka, calling out: "Bring yo a*s back!"