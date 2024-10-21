A resurfaced video of Sean "Diddy" Combs declaring his "last words" has gone viral amid ongoing legal troubles and allegations of sexual abuse.

The video, originally from a 2017 episode of 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party,' features Combs alongside Usher, La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart.

During a lighthearted segment, the participants were asked to fill in the blank on what they would like their last words to be. Without hesitation, Combs, 54, responded, "I did it," tossing the card in the air with a smile.

The group laughed, but Usher, 46, notably remained serious, looking straight ahead.

As the video went viral on social media, it has stirred strong reactions in light of Combs' current legal situation.

He is facing charges of sex trafficking and sexual assault, leading many to question the meaning behind his hypotheical "last words." Some social media users speculated that his statement could be interpreted as an admission of guilt. One commenter wrote, "You sure did, and that's why you're in jail buddy," while another added, "Well that didn't age well."

However, not all reactions were critical. Some fans argued that the Harlem native was likely referencing his successful career in the music industry. "He obviously meant 'I did it,' as in living the 'American Dream,' " one person noted. Another supporter stated, "He accomplished everything he wanted to do. It's not about the crimes."

Combs' spokesperson responded to the viral video, calling the accusations misleading and claiming that it had been taken out of context, in a statement to 'Page Six.'

Since his arrest in September 2023, the father of seven has been hit with multiple lawsuits and allegations, including claims from a 13-year-old who accused him and two other celebrities of raping her at a 2000 VMAs afterparty. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody as his legal battles continue.