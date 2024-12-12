Rapper Lil Durk is now facing new allegations while serving time in a Los Angeles prison.

Authorities have reportedly linked the Chicago rapper to a 2022 alleged murder-for-hire plot. The case revolves around the killing of Stephon Mack, which investigators believe was carried out as retaliation for the murder of Durk's brother, Dontay "DThang" Banks, in 2021.

DJ Akademiks recently brought attention to the case on social media, sharing details from unsealed legal documents that allegedly implicate Durk in the crime. Although Durk has not been officially charged in connection with Mack's death, the accusations add to the rapper's mounting legal challenges. He is already fighting separate charges in another alleged murder-for-hire case, which could potentially result in a life sentence.

Durk's brother, DThang, was tragically killed in a shooting outside Club O, near Chicago, at the age of 32.

The loss of DThang deeply affected Durk, and the circumstances surrounding his death continue to cast a shadow over the rapper's legal battles.

Adding to the controversy, a mural dedicated to King Von in Chicago was recently vandalized, sparking a heated online debate. Fans suspect the defacement is tied to Durk's recent arrest and his alleged involvement in suspected murder-for-hire plots. Some supporters argue that the mural's destruction reflects ongoing attempts to tarnish Durk's legacy, while others cite past allegations against Von to justify the act. Despite the strong reactions, the identity of the individual responsible for the vandalism remains unknown.

As the investigation into Mack's murder progresses, Durk's legal team will likely face increasing scrutiny while defending him against the ongoing charges. The outcome of these proceedings could significantly impact the rapper's future as these serious allegations continue to unfold.