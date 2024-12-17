Pastor Jamal Bryant and his new wife, Dr. Karri Turner, engaged in a very public discussion surrounding what exactly it was that "brought him out the streets" and into marriage.

During Tuesday's episode of Bryant's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the newlyweds shared stories on navigating life, their love story, and recounted their exciting journey to tying the knot.

That said, Dr. Karri brought up a very truthful and straightforward question, unapologetically inquiring what exactly it was that made him want to change his lifestyle of just "dating."

"So what really brought you out of the streets?" Dr. Karri asked before laughing loudly. The question appeared to catch her husband off guard. "Say what?" he replied.

"I said, What really brought you out of the streets?" she reiterated. "What brought you from, you know...dating and all that kinda' stuff into a space of wanting to be married?" she repeated.

"In the seventh grade I was an honorary crossing guard," the pastor responded, prompting his wife to laugh. "So, I was only in the streets to help people get to the other side," he joked. "It wasn't my love for the streets."

Dr. Karri — who doesn't describe herself as a typical "first lady" — appeared dissatisfied with the sarcastic response, turning around and asking once again, "Are you really ready to be a husband?"

"Listen, you haven't found a person more genetically equipped and psychologically endowed and spiritually calibrated to operate this road in me," he assured. "I'm telling you. I pray for you every morning. I minister to you... we [take] communion," he continued. "It's my honor."

The beloved couple's wedding entrance was posted to social media, as Dr. Karri dazzled in a white bodycon dress and blingy earrings. Meanwhile, Pastor Bryant dressed smart in a black tuxedo and dark eye frames.

Dr. Karri and Pastor Jamal Bryant's marriage comes after his previous marriage with Gizelle Bryant from 2002 to 2009, which came to an end due to alleged infidelity. The two tried again years later in 2019, however, they ultimately parted ways in 2021, per 'PEOPLE.'

The newlyweds jumped the broom on November 14 in a regal ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta with a reception at the Porsche Experience, per 'Afro.'