From on-screen burglar to real-life rancher, Daniel Stern from 'Home Alone' glory switched out movie cameras to become a renaissance man.

Stern played Marv Murchins, one-part of a goofy robbing-duo the 'Wet Bandits' in the 1990 Christmas classic opposite Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister and Joe Pesci. He also appeared in the film's sequel, 'Home Alone: Lost in New York,' in 1992.

Now, Stern is showing off the fruit, no pun intended, of his drastic career change, growing tangerines and becoming a cattle rancher.

The 67-year-old, who now lives on a farm, often shares fun TikToks of him picking and selling citrus.

"They came and picked them the other day and I like to have them pick me a bin and then I juice them up, and then I freeze them and give them away to my friends," he said in one video. "I just wanted to show you what is it like, here are our tangerines, there is my bucket."

In another video, which has since racked up over 1.6 million views, the father of three displayed one of his sculptures he's working on.

Stern shared a bit of info about his background on his website's bio.

"When I was a kid, I was a terrible student but I excelled in all things artistic - theater, choir, band, woodshed, metal shop, ceramics, and sculpture," he wrote. "I dropped out of high school when I was seventeen and moved to New York to become an actor. I got married and was a father by the time I was 23, and obviously had to just focus on my show business career."

"I did a lot of great movies but there came a point where I missed being away from my family. I decided to stop traveling so much, stay home and focus on

my family and my other artistic passions," he added. "The result of that decision is that I have a wonderful family life and this body of work."

The former actor currently has over 113K TikTok followers, and nearly 25,000 subscribers on YouTube, where fans often write 'Home Alone' jokes in the comments.

He also shares videos of him playing his guitar, singing covers, and clips of him playing basketball.