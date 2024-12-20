Comedian Corey Holcomb is in hot water after he reportedly got into a scuffle with a female comedian following a feud dating back to July.

Holcomb, 56, was accused of punching another comic, Cristina Payne, in the face outside of the Hollywood Improv comedy club, per 'TMZ.'

It seems the altercation has been brewing since the summer and finally came to a head when the two crossed paths.

Witnesses who were present at the scene claim Payne was outside of the club when Holcomb allegedly approached her and began to scream at her and her friend, authorities told the media outlet.

Per sources' account, they were told that the 'Dance Flick' actor threatened to punch the woman, prompting an unidentified man from the club to step between the two.

However, Holcomb still swung over the man, reportedly hitting Payne square in the face, per 'TMZ.' Witnesses stated multiple people, including Holcomb, tackled the man who got between him and Cristina and Holcomb ran off.

It was reported that paramedics came to the scene to evaluate Cristina and the unnamed man, however, neither were taken to the hospital. Per the media outlet, officers took a battery report.

Back in July, Holcomb reportedly told people that he would "super sock" Cristina, in addition to threatening her, saying "somebody come get this b***h before I f**k her up."

Sources close to the comedian claim he's using his podcast to make it seem as if he never assaulted Payne, however maintain that numerous people are willing to come forward and testify against Holcomb.

Per the media outlet, witnesses who saw the altercation agree that Holcomb should be arrested and face charges for the scuffle outside the club.

No arrests have been reported at this time.