Kerry Washington became emotional when she received a heartfelt surprise during a recent episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'

The actress appeared on stage alongside her 'The Six Triple Eight' co-stars as the women discussed everything from the dynamics of their budding friendships to Washington's kids honoring her milestone accomplishments.

In addition to sharing heartfelt moments, Washington received a head-turning surprise message from her 'Scandal' co-star, Tony Goldwyn, as fans continue to fawn over their on-screen chemistry.

"Now, where was your co-star from 'Scandal?' " Hudson, 43, inquired, prompting Washington to laugh loudly. "Well, Tony [Goldwyn] was working in New York, so I couldn't get him off work to come, unfortunately," she responded.

Washington, 46, went on to explain that despite Goldwyn's absence, she was able to celebrate alongside the cast after the star ceremony. At that moment, Hudson told the star there was a surprise for her when Tony Goldwyn appeared on the screen in the studio.

"Kerry Washington, I have known that you were a star for a very long time. Frankly, from the first time I ever watched you on screen," Goldwyn, 64, said in his heartfelt pre-record video.

"Now the whole world knows it, and I'm so sorry I couldn't be with you to celebrate in L.A. But, you know I love you, and I'm just so proud of you. So, congratulations, Ker," the star concluded.

Fans were moved by the surprise appearance, as many in the comment section speculated that the two might really be in love in real life — similar to their respective "Scandal" roles, where Olivia Pope and Fitzgerald Grant are deeply in love in a forbidden affair.

"They are in love. No one can tell me differently," one fan responded in the comments. "We know you love Kerry, Tony. We know," another poked. "Olitz Forever," a third added.

In June 2024, Washington joined in on the TikTok trend, the "Black wife effect," sharing "before" photos of Goldwyn in different acting roles prior to playing her infatuated love interest in Shonda Rhimes' fan-favorite series 'Scandal.'

"Tony! I've upgraded your life in so many ways, and today I'm adding one more," Washington teased in the caption.

She also celebrated Goldwyn's birthday on X, showing Goldwyn embracing her from behind and affectionately calling him "The Itz to my #Olitz, "referring to the couple's nickname given to their 'Scandal' characters.

She added: "Love you foreva."

Washington was honored at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which was awarded to her on December 2. The actress received the 2,796th star at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard in the category of television.