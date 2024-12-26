Mila Kunis admitted she "grew up doing nothing" pertaining to Judaism religious traditions, but is now raising her kids to be "culturally Jewish."

In a video published on Thursday, December 26, the Bad Moms actress lit a candle to mark the second night of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem observed for eight nights and days, with Noa Tishby.

Kunis shared her experience with Judaism from the time she was a child in Ukraine before moving to America at eight years old.

"I grew up doing nothing," Kunis said of not practicing Judaism. "I always knew I was Jewish, but I was told never to talk about it. I think because I was in a country that didn't allow for religion."

The 41-year-old added how she "was raised culturally Jewish, so for me it's a culture. And as I had kids, and my kids very much identify with the religion aspect of it, I was like, 'Okay, I guess we'll do [Shabbat] and we'll do the candles.' "

Shabbat is a festive day intended to remember the creation story from the Torah, where God rested after creating the world in six days. The day, considered sacred, takes place on Saturday, and is a day of rest considered a spiritual gift and a moment of peace.

She added: "There's so much beautiful tradition in it."

Kunis, who married her former That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher in July 2015 in Oak Glen, California, after becoming engaged in February 2014, admitted how she was "raised with a lot of guilt, all the time. Superstition and guilt."

"I think I have a fear of not having enough food," the mother of two added, sharing how she battles a fierce fear "of someone being hungry. Like, the worst thing my kids can say to me is, 'I'm hungry.' Food fixes everything. You're tired? Eat some food. You're cranky? Eat some food."

"A health person's gonna say this is unhealthy and we're doing something wrong, and I understand; I'm working on it," Kunis, who reportedly lives in a sustainable farmhouse in Beverly Hills, said. "But it's just something that's embedded in me."

In other Kunis news, fans speculated the actress and Kutcher, 46, may be headed towards a split amid the arrest of fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

ENSTARZ reported the backlash Kutcher received online after a resurfaced video depicted the actor's response after being asked about Diddy's well-known, yet controversial parties.

The clip in question comes from his appearance on the popular series Hot Ones from September 2019 shared by Bay Area State of Mind on X.

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties



“Diddy party stories… man, that was like some weird memory lane.” pic.twitter.com/lELJtG0NV0 — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 19, 2024

When host Sean Evans asked Kutcher if he had any memories from Diddy's now-infamous parties to recall, Kutcher responded that "there's a lot" he "can't tell."

The Iowa native's face appears perplexed as he seemingly sifted through memories before reiterating, "I can't tell that one either," he laughs. "I mean, I'm actually cycling through them."

"Diddy party stories, man," The Butterfly Effect star said, shaking his head. "That was like... some weird memory lane."