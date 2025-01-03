Gunna's attorney is setting the record straight on rumors that his client snitched during the high-profile YSL Rico trial.

Attorney Steve Sadow took to Twitter, now known as X, on Friday to shed some light on the matter after it was reported that Young Thug seemingly dissed Gunna in a rap snippet, per Sportskeeda.

Fiery artists including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Thug himself — who was released on October 23 after pleading guilty to several charges — went on record calling Gunna "a rat."

Now, Sadow is speaking out on what has potential to become a sticky situation. "I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf," the attorney began in his lengthy post.

I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford…

"This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness," he wrote.

"He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION. Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars.

"Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF' SAID," the lawyer exclaimed in conclusion.

On January 2, Young Thug — real name Jeffery Lamar Williams — shared a clip of new music in a now-deleted story post on Instagram, where spit lyrics which stated,"Never associate with a rat/ Go and get some money, get a pack."

Sadow followed up with an additional comment hours later, doubling-down on the authenticity of the situation. "Love the street rules and the dry-snitched comments. Oh the fake outrage, same old s**t."

Love the street rules and the dry-snitched comments. Oh the fake outrage, same old s**t. Both were charged with RICO. Both faced 20 yrs in prison. Both pled to RICO. Regardless, I'm more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal.

"Both were charged with RICO. Both faced 20 yrs in prison. Both pled to RICO. Regardless, I'm more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal," the lawyer concluded.