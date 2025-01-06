On Saturday, January 4, Gloss Up was arrested following an altercation with her former manager, Tatiyana Blood, better known as Tati.

In a surprising turn, Gloss Up's sister took to social media to seemingly celebrate her sister's arrest after the "Check" rapper allegedly beat up Tati outside Dreamz Restaurant and Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on New Year's Day.

"We gone get back close when she gets back broke," she said during a livestream. Fans expressed shock and disappointment over her family's reaction during such a turbulent time.

During an Instagram Live session on January 4, Tati accused Gloss Up of ambushing her, claiming she was attacked and left with bruises all over her body, including her surgically repaired hip.

Read more: Offset Makes It Rain On Cardi B During 33rd Birthday Bash In Miami Amid Ongoing Divorce

"Out of nowhere, I was hit from behind. I didn't see it coming at all," she recalled. "I feel intimidated when I go out, not knowing if someone might be watching or following me."

According to Tati, the confrontation arose because Gloss Up was dropped from her former record label, Quality Control. She added that Gloss Up's dismissal was due to financial underperformance, stating, "Her music was not making any money."

"She definitely beat me up. I definitely have injuries. I'm definitely hurt for sure. Yes, I got beat up, okay.. So boom, I'm at the club the other night. Out of nowhere, I get hit from behind. I didn't see it coming or nothing. The girl came in a sports bra and some workout tights and tennis shoes on her bunny," Tati alleged. "Okay? Yes, I have injuries, yes my nose was swollen."

Tati, who filed battery charges against Gloss Up, added: "When I got up, my car was blocked in. She had blocked my car in her and Tuson, the follower. Tuson, a whole man. But it was Gloss's Ranger Rover.. she blocked my car in and then Tuson with his new Wagoneer...he definitely block my car in."

The woman spotted in the video being attacked by Gloss Up has been identified as Tati, her former manager.



She has broken her silence and reveals what led up to the altercation. 👀

pic.twitter.com/UcReblvT8r — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 5, 2025

Quality Control, known for its powerhouse lineup of Lil Baby, the Migos, Lil Yachty, and City Girls, has yet to comment on the matter.

Gloss Up, whose real name is Jerrica Russell, responded to the situation by sharing her mugshot on social media with the caption, "Smiling So Hard In A MugShot About My LivelyHood."

The incident sparked heated debates among fans. One commenter criticized Quality Control's decision to sign her, saying, "Start being real with yall artists... yall really only signed her bc she was associated with [GloRilla] yall was trying to get all the girls in some way shape or form. She ain't hitting on the same shii as Glo."

Smiling So Hard In A MugShot About My LivelyHood . ♥️😃 — Gloss ♥️ (@GlitterGirlGlos) January 4, 2025

Others pointed fingers at her management team.

"TBH watching the show, it seemed her management/label was the true issue... not properly marketing her... and giving her a subpar manager instead of putting her thru media training and developing her raw talent.. so maybe this is a blessing," another fan added.

Only Bch shining in that glorilla era is Glo the rest of bchs got dropped crying and going out bad ... u know why cause yall don't have work ethic yall be so hyped bout getting sign baby now look at these artist.... y would yall be so hyped bout signing these bchs are going through... — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) January 5, 2025

Rapper Akbar V also weighed in, stating, "Only [woman] shining in that GloRilla era is Glo the rest of [her female rapping associates] got dropped crying and going out bad... u know why cause yall don't have work ethic yall be so hyped bout getting sign baby now look at these artist...."

"Remember You Said What You'll Do When You Saw Me You See Me Ain't Do It I'm Guessing She Blind" Tomorrow @2pm ♥️😝 pic.twitter.com/ufZdpmHNxJ — Gloss ♥️ (@GlitterGirlGlos) January 5, 2025

Despite the drama, Gloss Up, who originally rose to fame in 2022 alongside her friend GloRilla, appears to be moving forward, using the spotlight to promote her next record, which dropped on Sunday, January 5.