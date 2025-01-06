Rachael Ray has revealed that she initially thought her now-husband, John Cusimano, was gay when they first met in 2001.

Indeed, in a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of host Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, Ray, 56, shared the surprising moment of miscommunication.

"The first time I saw my husband, I thought he was gay and I tried to set him up on a date with a male friend of mine," Ray recalls.

"And he said, 'But I am not gay.'" The misunderstanding didn't slow Ray down, though.

Once she learned Cusimano wasn't gay, she was eager to pursue him, adding, "Then I was like, 'Check, please' and I couldn't wait to get him in the sack. It was [a memorable evening] and he is a very blessed man."

Rachael Ray's Husband

Ray's lighthearted attitude toward her relationship was evident as she continued to talk about Cusimano on the podcast, as revealed in the Us Weekly exclusive ahead of the podcast drop on Monday.

Ray also quipped about their wedding attire, saying, "I had to buy two different-sized suits for our wedding from Prada because his jacket was one size and his trouser was another."

The couple, who have been together for over two decades, have faced their share of challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ray explained how the quarantine period allowed her to better understand her husband's behind-the-scenes work.

"John and I have always worked together, but in separate buildings," Ray said back in 2020. "But now we do everything together which of course is a huge adjustment."

Despite the adjustments, Ray emphasized that their relationship remains strong. She shared that the key to their success is understanding each other's space and maintaining open communication, even when things get heated.

"We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy," she says. "And I don't trust people that are too quiet."

Ray also shared how her marriage has grown through these challenges.

"Let's just get it all out there," she dishes. "Eventually, I pat him on his ass, or he kisses me on the head, and that's just sort of it. That's the apology. It's just sort of understood."

Ray's candid take on her marriage highlights how humor, communication and mutual respect have shaped her relationship with Cusimano through the years.