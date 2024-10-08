A$AP Rocky is getting candid like never before.

In a telling interview, the rapper shared when he knew that Rihanna was the right person for him.

Speaking to W Magazine, he detailed his special connection to Rihanna and how his love for her has never gone away.

"I knew from when we were younger," he shared. "We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected."

Rocky shared when the couple reconnect and how him getting kicked out of a nightclub led to them getting together.

"It's a lot of history between us. I was kicked out of this nightclub. They wasn't giving me no access to it. This is when I'm just starting out, so nobody knows me. I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil. I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out. We just locked eyes. She didn't even know us, but she was like, 'Yo! Why y'all not letting him in? What's wrong with you?! Let that man in!'" Rocky recalled.

Part of the interview with the publication took place across the street from Rocky's NYC apartment where the couple fell in love.

"This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me," he said.

Since getting together, Rihanna and Rocky have gone on to welcome two children together. RZA was born in 2022 and then they welcomed another boy, Riot, the following year.

Rocky is gearing up to welcome another child into the world, this time in the form of a new album. The music superstar is readying the release of his anticipated Don't Be Dumb album slated to be released later this year.

The project was previously delayed from August 30 of this year. As for the reason the project was pushed back, Rocky claimed that it was due to "leaks and sample clearances."

LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT. https://t.co/rA0Z9u66Sy — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) August 22, 2024

While the album has yet to materialize, he has released the songs "Hijack," "Tailor Swif" and "Ruby Rosary" from the project, all of which made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.